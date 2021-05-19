COVID: Delhi Police To Charge Nalanda-based Gang Busted For Cheating Under Section 302

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested four persons of a Nalanda-based interstate gang who cheated COVID patients on the pretext of providing them life-saving equipment such as oxygen cylinders and concentrators.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Shibesh Singh said that a transaction of over Rs 1.5 cr had led to the gang being busted.

"The gang was active in Nalanda in Bihar. They have cheated more than 400 persons. We have recovered 21 cell phones, 23 ATM cards from them. We seized all the accounts in which they used to get money from their victims," said Mr Singh.

The police official said that the arrested persons were identified as Deepak, Pankaj, Sarvan and Mithilesh. The accused persons have admitted to having cheated more than 400 persons in the name of providing COVID aid. Transactions worth over Rs.1.5 cr were discovered from the bank accounts they were using to defraud people. The official said that during the second wave of COVID, the cases were rapidly increasing and people were falling prey to cyber fraud. Delhi Police has launched helpline numbers to nab the cyber fraudsters.

Police found that most of the frauds took place on social media using instant payment transfer methods.

"Inspector Vivekanand Jha, SI Lokender, SI Dharmender, HC Vinod and Pawan got leads about the criminals. Immediately a team under the supervision of ACP Sandeep Lamba was formed. During the course of the enquiry, the trail of cheated money was followed and it was found that the money was transferred to one UCO Bank account, Malad Branch, Mumbai. After technical investigation, the culprits were zeroed in the area of Nalanda, Bihar where all the accused were held," said Mr Singh.

The official said that all the accused were working for a Chhoti Chaudhary - a wanted criminal in Bihar. It is learnt that Chhotu has hired 300 persons to allegedly cheat COVID patients. The Delhi Police is trying to trace more victims via UPI links.

Police to add Section 302 against arrested individuals

The team found that many of their victims died waiting for an oxygen cylinder. The gang took money from a couple in the Uttam Nagar area on the pretext of providing them oxygen cylinder. The couple's only son was suffering from a high fever and COVID. They kept waiting for the cylinder but it never reached them. During this time their son died due to lack of oxygen. "We are in process of recording the statement of the family to add murder charge. The said point is after the death of the son, the father also got paralyzed due to shock," said a senior police official.