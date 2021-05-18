COVID: Plea In Delhi HC Opposes COVAXIN Trial On Children; Says Minors Can't Be Volunteers

After the Government of India issued a notification in regards to the 2nd and 3rd phase of trials of Covaxin for children between 2-18 years of age, a petition was moved in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, challenging the trials on the whole. In the petition, the petitioner highlighted that before any sort of clinical trial, a contract between the institution and the volunteer is essential, and since this trial involves children between 2-18, the prerequisite contract is impossible.

'Clinical trial on 2-18 years of kids unlawful arbitrary'

The petitioner explained the term 'volunteer' in the petition, and stated, "The term 'volunteer' in itself means 'A person who freely offers to do something'. A person can offer to do anything only if he/she is capable of understanding the consequences of his or her actions." Citing the present case, it added, "The subject trials of being minor (even toddlers who for the reason of their age are not capable of even speaking and understanding languages in a proper manner)- cannot be supposed to volunteer.

Talking specifically in terms of the clinical trial, it stated that for a clinical trial the consent of the volunteer, along with a contract between the volunteer and the institution is a prerequisite. It added, "Various issues interalia the compensation, the damages in case the clinical trial fails, the volunteer is also required to give his/her consent that he/she has understood the entire agreement and is willing to volunteer for the clinical trial on the terms and conditions stipulated in the written contract."

It, thus, concluded that since the volunteers belong to the age group between 2 to 18 years, no such contract can be signed by the alleged volunteers.

The plea will be heard on Wednesday by a bench of the Delhi High Court, comprising Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier ICMR, noting the sensitivity around research involving children and the lack of capacity on their part to provide informed consent, gave the responsibility to the parents or the guardians, but later on, in view of childrens' emerging maturity, directed to involve the children in the discussion of the contract.

As per the guidelines of ICMR, in the case of children between the ages of seven and 12 years, oral assent must be obtained in the presence of a parent of the legal guardian while in the case of children between 13 and 18 years, written assent must be obtained. No direction in relation to those between 2- 7 years has, however, been given.

Clinical trials of Covaxin to begin in 10-12 days

Éarlier in the day, the Government of India announced that the second and the third phase of the trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged between 2-18 years will begin in the next 10 to 12 days. The announcement comes a couple of days after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), on the recommendation of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC), gave its nod for trials.

Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health of Niti Aayog while addressing the media earlier in the day, confirmed the news. "COVAXIN has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years. I have been told that trials will begin in the next 10-12 days, " he said.

As part of the second phase of the trial, 525 'healthy subjects' at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur will be administered two doses of the Covaxin vaccine at an interval of 28 days- on day 0 and day 28 through 'intramuscular route', as per the release by the Government of India.

