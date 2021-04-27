COVID Test Report Not Needed To Hospitalise Critical, Symptomatic Patients: Delhi Govt, HC

A patient with steady COVID-19 symptoms does not need an RT-PCR test report to get admitted to a hospital in Delhi, the government reiterated to the High Court on Monday. On April 23, the government had issued an order directing the hospitals that all patients with moderate to severe influenza-like illness should be treated in an area dedicated for suspected COVID-19 cases and no patient should be denied treatment.

“It has been informed that many patients with clinical presentation of Influenza-like illness with RT-PCR negative are reporting to hospitals with moderate to severe disease. Dedicated Covid-19 hospitals are denying them admission for want of a positive RT-PCR test. Hospitals are hereby directed that all cases of moderate to severe influenza-like illness should be provided treatment as per protocol in a dedicated area to be kept for suspected cases,” the Delhi government order read.

The submission came during the hearing of a petition seeking directions to hospitals not to insist on COVID-positive reports to hospitalise patients who show symptoms of the disease.

The petitioner cited two instances when patients, both lawyers, were not admitted to hospitals because they did not have the test report despite showing severe symptoms of Coronavirus. The reports of both the patients were held up at the labs and were not available to them.

Hospitals must strictly comply with the order: HC

Advocate Anuj Aggarwal representing the Delhi government told the court that an order has been issued in this regard and hospitals have been strictly asked to comply with the directions.

The bench then asked the government to widely publicise the order and ensure that it is followed by the hospitals. The court also requested the Delhi government to increase the number of RT-PCR testing centres and to develop the necessary infrastructure to streamline the sample collection process.

Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 380 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at over 35 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.