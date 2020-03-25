Amid Lockdown, Telangana Men Thrash Home Guard For Blocking Hyderabad Entry; Booked

Not just flouting the call for a complete lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two men from Telangana even went to the extent of thrashing a home guard who was doing his job. A video of the two men, Ramakrishna Reddy and Raghavendra Reddy, assaulting the official in Rangareddy district has surfaced.

As per information available, the home guard was trying to block their entry into Hyderabad and the barricades can be seen in the video. The duo have been booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

PM Modi had called for a national lockdown for 21 days, as the number of the COVID-19 cases have crossed 500-mark, including 11 deaths in India