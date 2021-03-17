CP Hemant Nagrale Vows To Re-instill Mumbai Police's 'pride & Glory' Tarnished By VazeGate

Moments after taking charge as the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale vowed to work towards bringing back the pride and glory of the force, which has taken a hit in the past few days. Nagrale, who replaces Param Bir Singh, has taken charge of the Mumbai Police in the aftermath of the scandal arising from now-suspended API Sachi Vaze's arrest by the NIA. The newly-appointed CP refrained from commenting upon the ongoing probe against Vaze, however, he assured that those responsible for the death of Mansukh Hiren - the case which is being investigated by Maharashtra ATS - will not be spared.

Addressing a press conference moments after taking charge of the Mumbai Police, Hemant Nagrale said, "As we all know, the Mumbai Police is struggling with a grave situation right now. With the help of all my officials and subordinates and to as per the order of the Maharashtra government, I have accepted this responsibility. I have taken charge to re-instill the pride of the Mumbai Police and I will need the help of all officials right from constables to higher authorities in this task."

The 1987 IPS officer also said that the Mumbai Police will act 'as per law' and that he will instruct all officers to perform their duties by law. "We have to ensure that there is no more criticism of the Mumbai Police. Appropriate action will be taken against responsible officers. NIA and ATS are investigating the case and no one will be spared. I would request everyone to refrain from spreading false information and not believe in speculations. It is not right to comment on an ongoing investigation," he added. Nagrale also highlighted that he has worked in the Mumbai CP previously as Additional CP (Crime).

Param Bir Singh Removed

With the Mumbai Police rocked amid the scandal arising from its now-suspended API Sachin Vaze's arrest, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has announced on Wednesday that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is being transferred. Hemant Nagrale has replaced Param Bir Singh as Mumbai Police's Commissioner.

Furthermore, additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP) for Maharashtra has been handed to Rajneesh Seth whereas Sanjay Pandey will head the Maharashtra State Security Corporation. Meanwhile, the now-former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh has been given the responsibility of the Home Guard.

The announcement by the Maharashtra Home Minister comes amid hectic back-to-back meetings over 4 days by top leaders in the Maharashtra government, the MVA allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, and the top police officers of the state. Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA and is in its custody till March 25 as the agency probes how a gelatin sticks-laden Scorpio car came to be placed outside the Antilia residence of Mukesh Ambani on February 25.

While the NIA continues to probe the bomb scare at Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence, hectic meetings have been taking place between top officials and leaders of the Maharashtra government. Hours before Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced the replacement of Param Bir Singh, he had called on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday morning which itself followed a late-night meeting on Tuesday at the latter's residence where the Mumbai CP and Maharashtra DGP were present. Both have now been replaced. NCP chief Sharad Pawar also held a meeting with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday as the VazeGate continued to explode.