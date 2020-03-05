CPI-M Holds Protest Against Delhi Violence; Calls For SC-monitored Investigation

The Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M) on Thursday protested against the violence in New Delhi in Agartala. The party members also demanded an investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

CPI protest against Delhi violence

Rally in Agartala, Tripura, condemning the #DelhiRiots and demanding immediate action against all those involved in spreading hatred & violence. pic.twitter.com/mry13T3Xr1 — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) March 5, 2020

Speaking to ANI, former Tripura Assembly Speaker Pabitra Kar said, "The genocide had been done under the cognisance of the BJP government and the RSS. A lot of people have lost their lives and properties. During the violence, for 48 hours, there was no action by the Home Ministry. Police was a mute spectator of the riots. The victims of violence should be given compensation and those responsible for the mayhem should be punished."

Former Lok Sabha MP Sankar Prashad Datta also termed the violence as pre-planned. "The situation which arose in the national capital was pre-planned and propagated by the RSS. They deliberately stood in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) while a large number of people are protesting against it. In order to disturb the democratic movement, the RSS people created riots in the city," he alleged.

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the death toll increased to 47, leaving over 200 injured. Delhi CM Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed 167 FIRs cases and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

