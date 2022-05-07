CPI(M) Files Plea In Supreme Court Seeking Suspension Of Demolition Drive In South Delhi

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking suspension of the demolition drive in South Delhi. As per reports, the matter is likely to be mentioned on Monday, May 9.

The plea is filed by CPI(M) and Rehri Patri (Hawkers Union). According to the plea, on May 4 properties of the poor of Sangam Vihar were destroyed by bulldozers. The plea has further sought to stop the similar demolition drive carried out in Shaheen Bagh and other areas of Delhi.

Demolition drive in South Delhi

Earlier on May 4, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) began the first phase of the demolition drive that is scheduled to continue till May 13. In the first phase of the demolition drive, several parts of South Delhi including the Karni Singh Shooting Range area in Tughlakabad and around Mehrauli Badarpur Road were covered.

According to SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan, Police staff deployment is necessary when the drives are carried out to maintain the law and order situation in the area. And so, letters have been written to the south and southeast Deputy Commissioners of Police in this regard, the civic agency mentioned.

It was earlier learned that on May 5, encroachments from Kalindi Kunj main road and Kalindi Kunj Park to Jamia Nagar Police Station will be removed while on May 6, Friday, the demolition drive will be done in Srinivaspuri Private Colony to Okhla Railway Station Gandhi Camp.

Later, a demolition drive will take place from Shaheen Bagh G Block to Jasola and Jasola Nale to Kalindi Kunj Park which will further continue on May 10 in New Friends Colony, Buddh Dharm Mandir and in and around Gurudwara Road.

