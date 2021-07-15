CPIM Welcomes SC's Observations On 'colonial' Sedition Law; Wants Legislation Scrapped

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Prakash Karat on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's observation regarding the sedition law. The court while hearing a plea challenging the law’s constitutional validity, questioned the Central government over the requirement of such a law at present and asked why the law can’t be repealed.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s observation, CPIM leader Prakash Karat said that the ‘colonial law’ should not be used in independent India. He also added that he hoped the apex court will scrap Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code. "It is high time that Supreme Court upheld the fundamental rights of the citizens,” Karat said.

“There is no use of sedition law. This is a colonial law used against freedom fighters but is being used in independent India. Today also we see that Section 124A of the India Penal Code is being misused against people who are criticizing the government's policies. I hope Supreme Court gives a verdict in the case that will scrap the Section 124A," Karat told ANI.

The CPI-M politburo member also opinionated that the governments will find ways to infringe people’s freedom of expression until Section 124A is part of IPC stays. "This law is being misused against journalists, people in opposition and anyone who speaks against the government," he alleged. He also said that the court should warn the governments against the clampdown on messages for help on social media during the pandemic.

Supreme Court questions Centre over sedition law

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, questioned the Centre over the requirement of sedition law and its usage around the country. The Bench headed by CJI NV Ramana observed that it was a "colonial law used against freedom fighters". The court asked Attorney General KK Venugopal, why the law can't be repealed.

"It is a colonial law. It was meant to suppress the freedom movement and the same law was used by the British against Mahatma Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Is this law still required after 75 years of independence?" the bench asked. The Chief Justice also added that the court would look into the plea challenging the Constitutional validity of Section 124A.

IMAGE: PTI