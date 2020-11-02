CPM Neta's Son In Trouble? Link Between Politicians, Gold Smuggler & Drug Traffickers Out

Republic TV investigation has unearthed information about frequent calls exchanged between drug peddler Anoop Mohammed and seasoned gold smuggler Shahbaz based in Koduvally in Kerala. The revelation has added more credence to the theory that narcotics gang and gold smuggling have an interstate network and are working in tandem. Earlier, the investigation team had revealed that Anoop was close to fifth accused in the Kerala Gold smuggling case KT Ramees, as well.

Republic TV investigation found the Anoop has made 54 calls to Shahbaz Koduvally, the kingpin in the Karipur Airport gold smuggling case who is also charged under COFEPOSA. Our investigation reveals they have exchanged 26 calls in June, 8 calls in July and 20 calls in August and spoken for a total duration of 236 minutes. This clearly shows that drug peddler Anoop and seasoned gold smuggler Shahbaz are very closely knit.

"We have interrogated this particular gold smuggler. Once a gold smuggler, always a gold smuggler," said a DRI official, who liked to remain anonymous. The official also stated Shahbaz is addicted to chemical drugs. Earlier, agencies had stated that Anoop had a big role in smuggling cocaine, LSD, and MDMA into Kerala. These links expose interstate drugs and the gold cartel.

Drugs cartel, gold smuggler nexus with Kerala politician?

Incidentally, the gold smuggler also is close to a prominent political figure in Koduvally. Karat Faisal, who is a counsellor of the Koduvally Municipality, representing the ruling LDF government, and Shahbaz Koduvally were co-accused in the Karipur Gold Smuggling case from 2013-14. His maternal uncle PTA Rahim is an independent MLA from Kunnamangalam who was backed by the ruling LDF government. PTA Rahim's son and son in law are incarcerated in Hawala transactions in Saudi Jail. The group also runs a private hospital in Koduvally whose chairman is PTA Rahim. Unconfirmed sources say the Hospital is not doing well and is likely to be used for converting illegally acquired money to white.

Kodeyeri Balakrishnan link?

In 2017 when Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPi(M) state secretary, conducted a rally in Koduvally, he chose to travel in the BMW mini cooper car owned by Karat Faisal in Koduvally.

Karat Faisal was even questioned by customs last months for his alleged role in gold smuggling. What is known, however, is the controversial political figures closeness to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and the blind support the party gives to these controversial figures.

READ | ED Files Case Against CPM State Secretary's Son Bineesh Kodiyeri; Action Post Grilling

Kodeyeri"S son in custody, ED alleges Anoop is his benamidar

With the disclosure of ED, last week, the connect of political nexus with dubious people comes to a full circle. The ED statement claimed Anoop had allegedly confessed to sale and purchase of narcotics drugs and was closely associated with Bineesh Kodiyeri and has 'transferred proceeds of crime' into various accounts. "Fund trail investigation also established that a huge amount of unaccounted funds were being regularly credited in his (Anoop's) accounts by Bineesh Kodiyeri." "These were preceded by large cash deposits in Kerala into the accounts of Bineesh Kodiyeri," the ED alleged.

Bineesh, who is no stranger to the controversy, through his arrest has exposed the nexus, which has undoubtedly dented the Marxist party's image and could prove costly in the upcoming local body elections.

READ | ED Quizzes Kerala CPM Neta's Son Bineesh Kodiyeri For Alleged Links To Gold Smuggling Case

READ | Sandalwood Drug Probe: CPM State Secy's Son Bineesh Kodiyeri Sent To Custody Till Nov 2