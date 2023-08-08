CPM's Prakash Karat Confronted Over Alleged Mail Exchanges With NewsClick, Says 'All Lies'

Amid the NewsClick controversy, Republic Media Network confronted Communist Party of India (Marxist) former chief Prakash Karat at the Chennai Airport on Tuesday, August 8, after his party's alleged mail exchanges with NewsClick emerged. This comes a day after the Indian news portal NewsClick was accused of receiving funds from China to push its propaganda, which was unearthed by the New York Times.

The emails of Neville Roy Singham have been accessed which he sent to various journalists and instructed Prabir Purkayastha, the news portal’s Editor-in-Chief, and his team including CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat for encouraging them to promote Chinese propaganda.

Republic confronts Prakash Karat

On being asked about his link with Neville Singham, mail trails, and promoting the Chinese agenda, Karat refused to answer the questions and termed it "All lies". Here's the full transcript of the confrontation:-

Q: Mr. Karat, can we know what is your link with Neville Singham? Huge accusations against you, can you speak about it?

Prakash Karat: 'I don't know anything. I have just come on a flight.'

Q: There is a lot of mail trail that has come out where we see a direct discussion between you two. Discussion about farmers' protest and a lot of things including border issues, what do you have to say about it?

Prakash Karat: 'I will find out. I can't say anything about it right now.'

We need one answer. Do you deny these allegations?

Prakash Karat: 'You will find it in Delhi.'

They say you have been speaking about Chinese propaganda, what do you have to say?

Prakash Karat: 'All lies. Let me see.'

Earlier, in an exclusive telephonic conversation with Prakash Karat, Republic Media Network asked him about the party's role and CPM IT Cell executive Bappaditya Sinha's involvement to which he replied, "I am not in Delhi now, I don’t know about the issue." On being asked about Bappaditya, Karat added, "He was working as a NewsClick consultant. The ED has already taken cognisance of the issue. I am saying I cannot make any statement as I have not seen any evidence. I can’t say anything. I am sorry."

Another (CPIM) leader Hannan Mollah also refused to answer Republic's questions when asked about the connection with NewsClick. He said, "Newsclick...I have no idea. I have nothing to say about this. Something happened two years ago when ED carried out an inquiry but I have no idea and nothing to say on this."

According to the alleged email accessed by Republic TV, the following issues were discussed:

Defending China’s position on COVID

Supporting Farmers Protests in India

Collaborating with Indian communists

Promoting Chinese propaganda

Defending border clashes with India

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also stated that Prakash Karat had exchanged several emails with Neville Roy Singham, who founded the Indian media portal NewsClick to propagate “left ideology” across the country. According to various media reports, Prakash Karat and Neville Roy were in touch over emails regarding the updates on the coverage of China’s CPI(M). In addition to this, the news of anti-China feelings in India, restriction of investment and import from China, and recent victory in CPI(M) of local bodies elections in Kerala were also discussed over emails.

What is the NewsClick scandal?

In what is being termed the biggest scandal to hit the Indian media, the ruling BJP government on the basis of the New York Times report alleged a Chinese funding scam in relation to the Indian media. The saffron camp is also raising the issue in Parliament with the demand that the allegations should be investigated.

As per the report published in the New York Times, “web” of Chinese government propaganda was being sown through various funding seedlings across media companies. The report further alleged that the Indian organisation NewsClick was receiving funding to talk more about the Communist Party of China.