Crackdown On Aadhar Fraud: UIDAI Suspends 1.2 Percent Of Aadhar Operators Attempting Fraudulent Activities

The Unique Identification Authority of India has suspended 1.2 per cent of Aadhar operators in the last year for attempting fraudulent activities, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is estimated to have 99,000-1 lakh operators who enroll individuals as well as provide other Aadhaar services like name correction, address change etc.

"About 1.2 per cent of total operators have been suspended in the last one year, due to attempted fraudulent activities. Necessary penal action is taken in such cases," UIDAI said in a statement.

In a security update of the Aadhar system, the UIDAI said that it has restricted the number of enrolments per day per machine.

"To discourage mischievous operators from misusing the system, GPS fencing has been embedded in the Enrolment machines. An operator is required to verify the credentials of the Enrolment machine regularly with the UIDAI data centre and only a limited number of enrolments are allowed per day per machine," the statement said.

The Aadhaar custodian said that it has roped in state governments for quality check of all new adult enrolments.

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is constantly adding credibility to the Aadhar ecosystem through up-gradation of technology, adding new security features and by strengthening the Aadhaar ecosystem," the statement said.