Crackdown On Chinese Loan Apps: ED Raids 6 Locations In Bengaluru; Rs 17 Crore Seized

In a mega crackdown on Chinese loan sharks, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out search operations across six locations in Bengaluru, in connection with the Chinese loan app case.

The money laundering case is based on the 18 FIRs registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru, against numerous entities/persons in connection with their involvement in extortion and harassment of the public who had availed small amounts of loans through the mobile apps being run by those entities/persons.

During inquiries, it was learned that these entities are either controlled or operated by Chinese nationals. They reportedly used forged documents of Indians, made them dummy directors of those companies, and generated large proceeds of crime.

These entities were reportedly carrying out their illegal business through various merchant IDs held with payment gateways/banks. As a part of the search operation, ED raided the premises of Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments, Paytm Payment Services Ltd, and entities operated by Chinese nationals. The addresses provided on the MCA website also turned out to be fake.

The entities are said to have generated proceeds of crime through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks. An amount of Rs 17 crore was seized in merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities. The agency has frozen the bank accounts of these Chinese entities.

A spokesperson from Cashfree Payments said, ''We extended our diligent co-operation to the ED operations, providing them the required and necessary information on the same day of enquiry. Our operations and on-boarding processes adhere to the PMLA and KYC directions, and we will continue to do so.''

Image: PTI, Representative