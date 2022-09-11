Crackdown On Chinese Shell Companies In India; SFIO Arrests Jillian Consultants' Director

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on Saturday arrested a person named Dortse, Director of Jillian Consultants India Pvt Ltd. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) conducted search and seizure operations on September 8 at multiple locations including the offices of Jillian Consultants, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jilian Hong Kong Ltd. based in Gurgaon. According to news agency ANI, raids were carried out in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

As per the ministry, Dortse who is on the Board of Jillian India Ltd has clearly emerged as the mastermind of the racket incorporating a large number of shell companies with Chinese links in India and providing dummy Directors on their Boards. As per the records filed with the Registrar of Companies (ROC), he had shown himself to be a resident of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

The evidence procured by Delhi ROC during the inquiry clearly indicates dummy Directors being paid by Jilian India Ltd. to act as dummies in several shell companies. Boxes filled with digital signatures of dummy directors and company seals have been recovered from the site.

The Indian employees were in touch with their Chinese counterparts through a Chinese instant messaging app. Another company Husys Ltd. was also found to be acting on behalf of Jilian India Ltd as it has a pact with its Hong Kong office. So far the investigations have revealed the possible involvement of these shell companies in severe financial crimes detrimental to the financial security of the country.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, under whose aegis SFIO operates, had assigned the investigation of Jilian Consultants India Private Limited and 32 other companies to SFIO. Dorste was trying to escape India through a road route as he fled from Delhi/NCR to a remote place in Bihar. A special team was immediately constituted in SFIO and deputed to the said remote area and later Dorste was arrested.

In December 2021, the IT department carried out search operations on Chinese smartphone makers and sellers Xiaomi and Oppo and found that both companies had not complied with the regulatory mandate prescribed under the Income-tax Act, 1961 for disclosure of transactions with associated enterprises. Such lapses make them liable for penalties of up to Rs 1,000 crore, reported ANI.

(Image: ANI)