Crackdown On Khalistani Narco Terror: NIA Searches Premises In Amritsar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (August 31) raided property attached to Khalistan Liberation Force activist Varinder Chahal in Punjab’s Amritsar.

Probe into the hand grenades seizure case

Earlier the NIA had filed a charge-sheet against seven Khalistani operatives in the hand grenades seizure case.

"Today (22.03.2021), NIA filed a chargesheet against seven accused persons namely Jajbir Singh Samra @ Jazz, resident of Tarn Taran; Varinder Singh Chahal, resident of Amritsar; Kulbir Singh, resident of Nawan Shahar; Manjit Kaur, resident of Ludhiana; Taranbir Singh @Khanpuria, resident of Amritsar; Kulwinderjit Singh @Khanpuria {an operative of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)}; and Harmeet Singh @PhD {Pakistan based self-styled chief of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF)} under section 120B of IPC, sections 4 & 5 of Explosive Substances Act and sections 13, 17, 18, 18B, 19, 20 & 23 of UA(P) Act in the NIA Special Court, Mohali, Punjab," read a statement from the NIA.

The FIR was registered following the Punjab police’s seizure of two hand grenades and one Samsung mobile phone from a bag that was thrown by two motorcycle riders at a bus stop when they were stopped by a police party during regular checking.

A further probe in the case revealed that the accused Varinder Singh Chahal was part of a narco-terror module involved in distributing the heroin smuggled from Pakistan to channel the proceeds of drugs to various terrorist entities on the directions of Pakistan-based terrorist Harmeet Singh.

Chahal along with his mate had also picked up grenades and concealed the same at a pre-decided location.