CRPF ADG Writes To K'taka DGP Over Manhandling Of Jawan By Belagavi Cops; Demands Probe

CRPF Additional Director General has written a letter to DGP Karnataka requesting an inquiry into the matter wherein Constable Sachin Savant of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) was arrested and manhandled by Belagavi Police on April 23 on alleged charges of violating lockdown norms. So far, the DGP has issued any statement related to the incident. He's chained and made to sit on the floor at Belgavi police station Karnataka.

Cops questioned Sachin for not wearing a mask

The incident happened in the afternoon of April 23 at Yaksamba village in Chikkodi Taluk of Belagavi district of Karnataka. Sachin was washing his bike outside his home when a policeman accosted him for not wearing a mask. An argument ensued between the two after Sachin reportedly said that he was within the limits of his own house and that is why he didn't wear a mask.

Sachin was chained and made to sit on the floor at Belagavi police station. "The CRPF jawan then held the collar of our constable and started kicking him, the head constable then had to rescue his colleague, that's when you see him using the lathi, based on which the FIR was registered, said Belagavi SP Laxman Nimbargi.

In the police station, Sachin tried to explain to the cops was that the bike is his official transport (as there is no public transport) and he was servicing it. He also said that he was on a leave and belonged to the CRPF. FIR mentions IPC 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), IPC 504, 505 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke).

