CRPF Band Dedicates Song To COVID Warriors On India's 74th Independence Day; Watch

As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day on Saturday amid Coronavirus pandemic, CRPF's band at the force's group centre in New Delhi dedicated a song for the COVID warriors. Pramod Kumar Yadav, the team's manager, while speaking to Republic TV, said that the band has been participating in the All India Police Competition since 1999.

'Song will motivate Indians'

"From the last three years, we are the overall champions in the All India Police Band competitions and we have won several medals. We have participated in several national events such as the inauguration of the Statue of Unity, the Fit India Movement, etc.," he said.

Band Master Ramesh Gupta speaking about the song which they prepared in 10 days said that they hope it will "motivate the Indians and the COVID warriors in their fight against Coronavirus".

Watch CRPF's musical tribute here

