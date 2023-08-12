CRPF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead In J&K's Awantipora

A CRPF jawan allegedly shot himself with his service rifles while guarding a check post in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. According to sources, the jawan was posted in the Sail area of Awantipora.

The CRPF jawan was identified as CT/GD sepoy Ajay Kumar of 112 Bn deployed for Santry duty in Morcha. During the intervening night of August 11 and 12 at around 1.55 am gunshots were heard near SAIL Chersoo. After assessing the situation, the jawan, Ajay Kumar, was found dead in the pool of blood.

A CRPF jawan is reported to have died by suicide at Awantipora in South Kashmir. The soldier reportedly shot himself with his service rifle. #suicide #CRPF #Kashmir #Awantipora



Following the incident, a probe has been launched by the Kashmir Police to verify the cause of the jawan’s death. However, the as per the preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that the Central Reserve Police personnel committed suicide. However, no official confirmation has been given in the matter.

