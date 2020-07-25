CRPF Pledges To Plant 22 Lakh Trees In Commitment To Environment On 81st CRPF Raising Day

India's one of the brave forces, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will celebrate the 81st anniversary on Monday, July 27 as it came into existence on that day in 1939. On the onset, CRPF being an environment-friendly force has undertaken a mammoth task of planting more than 22 lakh trees all around the country. CRPF is one of the forces that is committed to move forward and work together towards positive results for successful collaboration for the conservation of the environment.

Speaking on the wide range of activities that the CRPF undertakes in its service towards the country, the CRPF Chief AP Maheshwari said, "the force will continue to contribute to the security aspects of the nation as well as become an environmental force through its participation in tree plantation drives, water conservation or even solar panel installation and storage. This year, CRPF has soared to new heights by undertaking an initiative to plant 22 lakh trees on the clarion call of union home minister."

CRPF and its contributions

The CRPF came into existence on July 27, 1939, however, it was then known as the Crown Representative's Police which became the CRPF on the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949. It was presented with the President’s Colour on March 19, 1950, by then Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. At the very inception, it played a vital role in the integration of the princely states into the newly formed Union of India.

CRPF is the lead Counter Insurgency Force and the largest amongst Central Armed Police Forces with 246 Battalions which includes 5 Signal Battalions, 6 Mahila Battalions, 15 RAF Battalions, 10 CoBRA Battalions, Special Duty Group, Parliament Duty Group and 05 VIP Security Battalions.

The Force has by now achieved specialization in jungle warfare in the shape of CoBRA battalion, tackling riots and riot-like situations with minimum force through Rapid Action Force and protecting VIPs with the help of its VS Battalions.

CRPF had a major role to play in the smooth conduct of the recently held elections to the 17th Lok Sabha, which almost remained violence-free.

Presently the Force is deployed in three major theatres of internal conflict namely Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism areas and the North-East.

In the sensitive J&K theatre, be it battling the terrorists, pacifying the stone-pelters, establishing a humane connect with the people through MADADGAR helpline-14411 (co-opted as a national helpline number during the pandemic) or securing the safe passage of the pilgrims of Sri Amarnathji shrine and Mata Vaishnodevi shrine, in J&K , CRPF is literally in a multi-tasking mode against great odds. CRPF has been tasked with ensuring security as well as accommodation of the pilgrims of Shri Amarnathji shrine.

(Image source: PTI)

