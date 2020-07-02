CRPF Slams Propaganda Blaming Armed Forces For Civilian's Killing By Terrorists In Sopore

The CRPF slammed propaganda-peddling forces who were attempting to blame the armed forces for killing a civilian on Wednesday when terrorists opened fire on a joint Naka in Sopore, injuring four CRPF personnel and killing one CRPF jawan as well as a civilian. A 3-year-old child, who was travelling with his grandfather to buy some milk when the terrorist attack, was rescued by J&K police force after his grandfather Bashir Ahmed Khan of Sopore - the aforementioned civilian - lost his life.

READ | 3-year-old Rescued By Forces in J&K After Terrorists Murder Civilian, Show True Colours

CRPF ADG Zulfiqar Hassan slammed the nefarious attempts made to blame the armed forces for killing the civilian and said that he was killed by terrorists after they opened fire and that it was completely untrue that the CRPF had anything to do with it.

Terrorists who were hiding and firing from a Mosque, were replied to in kind by the CRPF personnel. The terrorists fired at Bashir Ahmed Khan's back as he was attempting to save his grandchild following which the armed forces retaliated while the J&K police saved the child. Further, the CRPF called the killing of the civilian an unfortunate incident and reiterated that the Forces had saved the child and hence the terrorists should be blamed and not the responsible CRPF personnel. Further, 60 rounds of ammunition were found with the terrorists.

WATCH | J&K IG Reveals Details About Sopore Terror Attack, Slams Rumours On Civilian's Death

Heartbreaking photographs of the child with his dead grandfather's body and of the Jammu and Kashmir Police rescuing him were widely shared on Wednesday, at first rightfully outing the terrorists for their unwillingness to spare even civilians from their attacks, but this appeared to find opposition from a number of prominent politicians from the region, with Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, and subsequently MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh getting drawn in to a war-of-words. Later, a narrative was peddled that it was the CRPF that caused the civilian's death, absolving the terrorists.

READ | MoS Jitendra Singh Slams Mehbooba For Alleging CRPF Killed Sopore Civilian, Shares Video