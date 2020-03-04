Curfew Imposed In Shillong, Adjoining Areas From 9 Pm Today, Following Violent Clashes

On Wednesday, the Meghalaya Police tweeted to announce that curfew has been imposed in Shillong and its adjoining areas with effect from 9 p.m. This comes in the backdrop of the recent clashes between alleged Bangladeshi immigrants and Khasi Students' Union. As per the police, Curfew has been imposed in Shillong agglomeration and its adjoining areas with effect from 9:00 p.m. of March 4 to 6:00 a.m. of March 5.

What happened on February 28

The Khasi Students' Union was holding a public meeting in the Ichamati area of Shylla in East Khasi hills. It was a pro-Inner Line Permit meeting, something the KSU has been demanding for the last more than two decades. The KSU activists finished the meeting and were almost moving back to their respective places after lunch when suddenly they were attacked by a mob. The violence claimed the life of an activist of the KSU identified as Lurshai Hynniewta.

As soon as the news of the attack on KSU spread, the situation turned tense across the State. The State government acted swiftly and suspended the internet across the State, apart from imposing curfew in Shylla, the epicentre and parts of East Khasi Hills. The rumour-mongering led to further tension in Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya on February 29. Curfew was imposed in Shillong as well.

