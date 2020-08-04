J&K: Curfew Begins In Srinagar Ahead Of First Anniversary Of Revocation Of Article 370

Apprehending ‘protests and action’ on the eve of the first anniversary of abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, has ordered ‘curfew’ on August 4 and 5 in Srinagar.

The order issued by Shahid Choudhary reads that Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) of Srinagar has reported that inputs have been received suggesting that separatists and Pakistan-sponsored groups are planning to observe August 5 as ‘Black Day’, and so, there may be unrest in the district. There are specific inputs about violent protests endangering public life and property, the report said, and recommended curfew in Srinagar to prevent it.

The report further suggests that in view of deadly COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that are already in place, the assembly and movement of people have been strictly prohibited to prevent the further spread of the virus.

READ | Curfew In Srinagar Amid Violent Protests Threat From Pak-backed Groups On August 5 In J&K

READ | J&K: Major Tragedy Averted Ahead Of August 5; IED Busted On National Highway

Forces deployed in the valley

However, the order reads that the people engaged in essential services amid the Covid-19 pandemic are allowed to move.

In city, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in huge number across the valley to thwart any attempts of protests on August 5. Roads and lanes in various parts of the city have been barricaded while barbed wires to have also been laid to control the movement of the public.

While reacting to authority’s latest decision to impose a curfew, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija Mufti, tweeted: “As expected, ‘normalcy acrobatics’ for 5th August is underway with the imposition of Section 144 in Srinagar along with additional deployment of troops & the city lost in a maze of concertina wires, police vans & barricades.”

On its 21st foundation day, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had decided to observe August 5 as a ‘Black Day.’

Communist Party of India (M) leader, and former MLA Kulgam, Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, too tweeted that “Government of India is celebrating the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 by imposing strict curfew in Kashmir in its own unique way,”

READ | Youth From Jammu And Kashmir Demand Restoration Of 4G Services

READ | PDP To Stage 'Black Day' Protest On August 5 Over 'Kashmir Losing Its Special Status'