Custodial Torture, Police Atrocities Still Prevail In Our Society, Says Chief Justice

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Sunday, 8 August 2021, criticised the country police for increased cases of custodial torture at stations. Expressing his concerns over the increasing cases of police atrocities, the CJI said that the threat to human rights is high at police stations in the country. The CJI pointed out that there has been no change in the matter despite Constitutional declarations and guarantees.

CJI criticises police over custodial torture

NV Ramana was addressing an event organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) when he commented on the increasing cases of custodial torture in India. "The threat to human rights and bodily integrity are the highest in the police station. Custodial torture and other police atrocities are problems that still prevail in our society. In spite of Constitutional declarations and guarantees, lack of effective legal representation at the police stations is a huge detriment to arrested or detained person," CJI Ramana said. The Supreme Court has made similar observations in the past.

Further emphasising his observations, CJI Ramana said that bodily integrity is the inviolability of the physical body. He said that integrity emphasizes the importance of the personal autonomy of human beings over their own bodies. "To keep police excesses in check, dissemination of information about the Constitutional right to legal aid and availability of free legal aid services is necessary. The installation of display boards and outdoor hoardings in every police station or prison is a step in this direction," the CJI said.

CJI unveils legal aid services app

Ramana, during the event, also unveiled a legal aid services app. The CJI pointed out that the new app is compulsory for anyone working in the legal workforce. "Legal aid services app, which is being unveiled today, will be compulsorily installed in mobile phones of the entire legal workforce of legal services and institutions. This will allow them to submit a legal aid application in few seconds from any place in the country,” the CJI said. “Despite the COVID pandemic, we have successfully been able to continue our legal aid services. The introduction of such technological tools have ensured that any such future challenges shall not hamper the work of the legal aid institutions," he further added.

IMAGE: PTI