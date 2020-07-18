Kerala Gold Scandal: Customs Department Checks Call Records Of Gunman

In the latest development in the Kerala gold scandal, the customs department on Saturday checked the phone records of Jai Ghosh, the UAE attaché’s gunman who allegedly had links with prime accused Swapna Suresh. Ghosh presented his phone records before the magistrate, which revealed that the last call was made to his friend, who is also being investigated in the gold smuggling case.

The gunman claimed that there is a threat to his life and sought protection from the magistrate. His friend, whose statement is being recorded also fears for his life, as the gang might go after him. The development indicates that the network might be much bigger than it seems. It also indicates that tycoons may also be involved in the scam, as the gunman attempted suicide shortly after receiving a call from his friend.

Sources reveal that Jai Ghosh was spending time with his family when his friend gave him a call. Soon after speaking to him, Ghosh isolated himself and tried to commit suicide.

READ | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Prime Accused Sarith Remanded To NIA Custody For 7 Days

UAE attache's driver's house raided

The Customs Department on Friday evening raided the house of the driver of the UAE attache based on the information that he had links with prime accused Swapna Suresh. The raid was conducted at the driver's house at Ambalathara in Thiruvananthapuram. As per sources, the customs official had received substantial information that the driver has acted as per the instruction of Suresh.

READ | Trouble For Pinarayi Vijayan; Congress To Move 'no Confidence' Over Kerala Gold Smuggling

Incidentally, Rashid Khamis Al Sheimeili, the UAE attache in Kerala left the country days before Suresh mentioned him in her bail plea. According to Suresh, she had contacted the Customs department to release the diplomatic baggage at the behest of Al-Sheimeili.

Earlier, the Customs Department arrested Abdul Shameem and CV Jiphsal, the owners of the Heza Gold shop in Arakinar of Kozhikode district. It had conducted raids at Heza Gold and other jewellery shops in the area, which is regarded as the hub of the gold business. As per sources, some irregularities were detected in the gold received on Friday morning.

READ | Gold Smuggling Case In Kerala Being Used To Destabilize State Govt: CPI(M)

Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On Thursday, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused.

READ | Kerala Gold Smuggling: Ex-Principal Secretary To CM, Sivasankar Suspended Pending Inquiry