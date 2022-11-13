Customs Seize 61 Kg Gold Worth ₹32 Cr, Single Largest In A Day At Mumbai Airport; 7 Held

The Mumbai airport's customs department seized 61 Kg of gold valued at ₹32 crore and arrested seven passengers in two separate cases here on November 11. At least seven travellers, five men and two women, were arrested in the seizures that were made on Friday, the official confirmed.

Notably, this is the highest-value seizure by the department at the airport in a single day, an official said on Sunday.

Gold in specially designed belt

In the first operation, four Indians returning from Tanzania concealed 1 kg gold bars in custom-designed belts with multiple pockets, the official added.

On 11.11.2022, Mumbai Airport Customs foiled attempts to smuggle 61 Kg gold valued @ Rs 32 Crore. This was the highest ever seizure in a single day. 7 passengers were arrested. @cbic_india @nsitharamanoffc pic.twitter.com/nN2Y3ys9Ci — Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) November 13, 2022

Officials recovered 53 kg of UAE-made gold bars, worth Rs 28.17 crore, from the belts worn on the torso, which were handed over to the travellers by a Sudanese national at Doha airport during the transit time, the official said. The four travellers were arrested and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a court, he added.

Gold dust in wax form

Similarly, customs officials seized 8 kg gold dust being carried in a wax form, valued at Rs 3.88 crore from three passengers, including two women, who had arrived from Dubai, he said.

The official revealed the gold was concealed in the waistline of the jeans the travellers had worn. One of the women was in her late 60s and was in a wheelchair, he said, adding that the trio were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

IMAGE: Customs department - Twitter, Republic World