Cyberabad Police Arrest Gang Involved In Stealing, Selling Of 1.68 Cr Confidential Data

The Cyberabad Police has unearthed a gang of cyber frauds involved in committing theft, procuring and selling of sensitive and confidential data of government, important organisations and also of individual's personal and confidential data. The police have arrested a total of seven members of the gang, who are allegedly involved in procuring and selling data of 16.8 crore citizens.

Commissioner of Police Cyberabad, M Stephen Raveendra has shared the information about the arrest. The arrested accused have been identified as Kumar Nitish Bhushan, Kumari Pooja Pal, Susheel Thomar, Atul Pratap Singh, Muskan Hassan, Sandeep Pal and Zia Ur Rehman. These accused persons allegedly conduct cyber fraud through a fake call centre and with the help of Justdial and other social media platforms to resell the confidential data to fraudsters for profits.

According to the senior police official, the accused persons were found selling different categories of information including some of the important and sensitive categories like details of defence personnel, mobile numbers of citizens, NEET students, Energy and Power sector, PAN card data, government employees, Gas & Petroleum, D-MAT accounts, students database, woman database, Bangalore woman consumer data, insurance, credit card and debit card holders, social media users, IT organisation employees among others.

The police have recovered 12 mobile phones, 3 laptops, 2 CPUs, Mails and Tax invoices of Justdial and data of 138 categories containing sensitive information of government, private organisation and individuals. Surprisingly, the police have recovered the data of 1.2 Crore WhatsApp users with their state details and data of 17 lakh Facebook users with information on login ID, IP city, age, email id, phone number etc, from the accused.

Modus operandi

The Cyberabad Police Commissioner said that during the investigation it was revealed that when any individual calls the toll-free numbers of JustDial and ask for any sector or category related confidential data of individuals, their query is listed and sent to that category of service provider. Then these fraudsters call those clients or fraudsters and send them samples. If the client agrees to purchase, they make payment and are provided the data. This data is further used for committing crime.

In the present case, the accused gang operated through registered and unregistered 03 companies Data Mart Infotech, Global Data Arts and MS Digital Grow.

Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.