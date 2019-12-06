Cyberabad Police Reveal Encounter Details Of Accused, Suspect Involvement In Other Crimes

Detailing the pre-dawn encounter of the four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Friday narrated the sequence of events that led to the killing of all the accused, at a press briefing at the encounter site. He stated that 10 police officers had accompanied the accused to retrieve the victim's personal belongings from the crime scene. He added that two of the accused snatched their weapons and began firing on them.

Details of encounter revelaed

"As the police party approached the area, all the four accused got together and started attacking the police party with stones, sticks and other materials. They also snatched away weapons from two of our police officers and started firing. Encounter happened around 5:45 and 6:15 AM. The duration of the entire operation was 10 mins. 10 police personnel were present with the accused," he said.

Inspite of warning from the police to surrender, Sajjanar added that the accused refused and continued firing. He revealed two police officers sustained injuries, but no bullet wounds. he stated that the accused were brought to the site based on the investigation and evidence collected by the police.

"Even though our police maintained restraint and asked them to surrender, they did not listen and continued to attack us. So we fired in retaliation and the four accused got killed. After the firing, we examined the bodies and found bullet injuries. Two of our police officers got injured - head injuries, but no bullet injuries. They were sent to the local hospital. Two of the accused Mohammed Arif and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were found with weapons snatched from police officials," he added.

Police suspect accused involvement in other crimes

Moreover, the police detailed the entire case from the crime, their findings and the ultimate killing of the accused. The police stated that they interrogated the accused on December 4 and 5 once they were taken into police custody. The police believe that the accused may be involved in other such 'woman-burning' incidents in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The investigation for the same is on.

"On Dec 2 we petitioned for police custody. After getting orders, we took all accused from Chanchalguda jail and on Decemeber 4 and 5 we interrrogated them. Basing on their confession we came to this place to recover the victim's cellphone and other items. In the last four days, we have done DNA profiling of the victim and have collected a lot of evidence regarding the case. We are also collecting data from Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for such woman-burning cases. We suspect that these people must have been involved in other such cases too," he said.

All 4 Hyderabad rape accused killed

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape. When the accused tried to flee snatching the police's weapon, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter, as per sources. The accused had raped a 27-year old veterinary doctor and then burnt her under a culvert in Hyderabad.

