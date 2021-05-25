Cyclone Yaas: Calcutta HC Postpones All Matters Listed For May 26-27 Including Narada Case

Owing to the 'Cyclone Yaas' alert generated by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Calcutta High Court (HC) issued a notice on Monday cancelling all the matters including the Narada Scam Case related hearing scheduled for May 26 and 27. West Bengal along with Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar region are on high alert as deep depression is forming over the Bay of Bengal and it is intensifying further. The IMD has also predicted West Bengal to witness rainfall from May 25.

The High Court in its notice has mentioned that all the matters have been delayed for next available day.

"All matters listed on 26 and 27 may 2021 which cannot be taken up because of the above crisis can automatically be listed on the next available day for sitting of all respective bench or benches," informed Calcutta HC.

In a relief to the employees, the High Court also said that those remaining absent on the mentioned dates shall be 'deemed to be on duty.'

COVID-19 matters

The notice additionally stated that committee of the Court dealing with Covid-19 related matters has been 'pleased to apprehend' on the cyclone alert given by the weather department. The notification was approved by Chief Justice, mentioned the HC notice adding that 'aforesaid factors' have been considered on the matter.

Precautions ahead of the cyclone

SN Pradhan, chief of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed that 20 additional NDRF teams will be deployed in Odisha apart from the 149 teams already placed to avoid untoward situation. Amid COVID-19 crisis, the NDRF is also directed to ensure that the country's major medical oxygen generation plants in Odisha and West Bengal are "working and alive."

Amit Shah's review meeting

On Monday, the Union Home Minister reviewed preparations with Chief Ministers of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, chief secretary of West Bengal, and Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Prior to that, PM Modi held discussions with Amit Shah to ensure all precautionary measures are in place. The Home Minister, through video conferencing assessed state's preparedness, as well as that of central ministries and agencies, to deal with the situation arising from Cyclone Yaas.

(Inputs from ANI)