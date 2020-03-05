Dabholkar Murder Case: Alleged Murder Weapon Found By CBI In Thane Creek, Sent For Tests

In a major breakthrough in the Dabholkar murder, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, have recovered a weapon from Mumbai's Thane creek, as per sources. The gun which has been retrieved by the agency is allegedly the weapon that was used to kill social activist Narendra Dabholkar. Sources report that the gun has been sent to a forensic lab to carry out tests to ascertain the same.

Bombay HC calls for trial

This development comes after the Bombay High Court expressed concern over the delay in commencement of trial in the cases of killing of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and activist Govind Pansare. he bench observed that while the probe agencies are still carrying out investigation with regard to the absconding accused in the Pansare case and recovery of weapon used in the killing of Dabholkar, the trial should commence at the earliest against those arrested. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the Dabholkar case, while the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is probing the Pansare case.

Accused confesses to murder

On June 26, 2019, the CBI cited a "Forensic Psychological Analysis Statement" of accused Sharad Kalaskar and told the court that he had admitted during the test that he and Sachin Andure killed Dabholkar. The CBI had claimed that Kalaskar and Andure shot dead Dabholkar while he was returning home from a morning walk on the Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013. The agency also told the court that on July 23, 2018, the man dismantled four country-made pistols (by taking out barrels and sliders) and threw them from a bridge in Thane creek while on way to Nallasopara (in adjoining Palghar district) from Pune.

Narendra Dabholkar murder

Narendra Achyut Dabholkar was an Indian medical doctor, social activist, rationalist, and author from Maharashtra who founded the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) - to fight superstition in India. He was shot dead while he was returning home from a morning walk on the Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013. Triggered by his murder on 20 August 2013, the pending Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Ordinance were promulgated in the state four days later.

