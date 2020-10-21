Srinagar: Daily Wagers Stage Protest; Demand Regularisation Of Services In Department

The daily wagers working in the Rural Development held a protest demonstration in Srinagar demanding regularisation of their services in the department. The protesters from various districts of the Kashmir Valley assembled inside the premises of the Directorate office at Lal Mandi and were heard chanting the slogans - “we want justice” and “we want regularisation of our services.”.

Speaking to reporters, Parveez Ahmad Bhat, President of the Association said that they have been working in the department for the last 25 – 32 years under SRO 64. According to SRO 64, daily wagers who have completed 7 years time period should be regularised in the department.

Ahmad further said that most of the employees have retired as their wages were been stopped by the department within three years.

"We have completed all the formalities for the regularisation of services related, but only one observation certificate has not been issued by the department. After we will get an observation certificate from the department, we will get the regularisation in the department,” he said.

Furthermore, Ahmad said that the protest has been staged in order to demand the observation certificates in favor of the daily wagers. He said that that the protesters are also urging the government to take necessary steps for the regularisation of their services.

The protesting daily wagers said that they have been appointed as daily wagers before 1994 but their services have not been regularised yet. They also requested the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to look into the matter and take cognizance of the same.

