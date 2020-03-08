'Damaging Literature Found, Probe Still On': Delhi Police On Arrest Of 2 ISIS Suspects

On Sunday, the Delhi police addressed a press conference over the recent arrest of two ISIS terror suspects from Delhi stating that their link with the terrorist organization had been 'clearly established.' "The investigation is still in its initial stages. The literature we have found is hateful. It has talks against other communities and towards instigating anti-CAA protests in the country. More information will be shared," said DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha.

In a massive development, security agencies detained two Islamic State Of Khurasan Province (Indian branch of ISIS) terror suspects - Jahanzaib Sami and wife Hinda Bashir Beg from New Delhi's Okhla on Sunday. Jihadi materials have allegedly been recovered from the ISKP cadres.

"The couple was a resident of Kashmir. They started staying in Delhi recently. The literature that was found had damaging kinds of words against another community. Their role in the Delhi riots is still being investigated," added the DCP.

'Clearly established ISIS link'

He also said that more information could not be shared at this stage. "The investigation is on. What has been clearly established is that they had an active role in an ISIS-linked module. Damaging kind of literature against the country has been found. They are highly radicalized. Laptops and mobiles have recovered."

Sources report that Sami and his wife were in touch with senior ISKP members in Afghanistan. They were allegedly trying to exploit the ongoing agitation against CAA to incite Muslim youth to carry out terror strikes. Incidentally, Okhla from where the suspects have been detained houses the famous Shaheen Bagh - where protests have been continuing since December 15.

