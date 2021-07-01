Darbhanga Blast Probe: Arrested LeT Terrorist Met Hafiz Saeed, Tiger Memon; Trained In Pak

One of the two LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) terrorists accused of involvement in the Bihar's Darbhanga Railway Station blast had visited Pakistan and is said to have met UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed and underworld don Tiger Memon. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the two - Imran Malik alias Imran Khan and his brother Mohammad Nasir Malik who were a part of the conspiracy hatched by top operatives of the proscribed terrorist organisation LeT to execute terror acts across India. The two terrorists were residents of Hyderabad in Telangana, but originally hailed from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.

Republic Media Network has accessed details of how NIA zeroed in on the two LeT operatives. According to sources, the NIA found a sticker of a shop on the parcel bomb that was recovered from Darbhanga railway station. The NIA traced the shop to Hyderabad and reached out to the shopkeeper who later identified Imran and Nasir.

Imran Khan resided with his wife in Hyderabad. His wife was intercepted first by the NIA and that's how they nabbed Imran Khan. Whereas Mohammad Nasir has confessed that he travelled to Pakistan in 2012 and was trained there for four months at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. He specialised in IED blasts and timer devices. He also met Hafeez Saeed and the underworld don Tiger Memon there.

According to the CCTV footage of Darbhanga railway station, on June 15, the two terrorists were seen getting out of a car with an IED parcel wrapped in clothes to place the explosive on the Secunderabad to Darbhangda train after which the blast took place on June 17. Sources have said, one of two terrorists sold clothes in Hyderabad for one and half years.

According to sources, the terrorist duo is a part of the syndicate that was involved in other terror operations in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Nanded in Maharashtra where they have been involved in setting up IED devices. The terrorists made entry into India through Nepal which acts as a safe passage for terrorists trained in Pakistan to enter India.

The two accused terrorists will be brought to Patna on Friday to be produced before the NIA court for further remand and interrogation.