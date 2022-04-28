Dausa Rape & Murder: CCTV Shows Victim Just Before Crime; Family Says 'cremation Hurried'

Republic TV on Thursday accessed exclusive CCTV footage pertaining to the Dausa rape and murder case. The visuals expose what happened minutes before the crime was committed. In the visuals, the victim can be seen walking on way to her house. Sources have revealed that she was on foot for 7kms before the accused offered her a lift and committed the heinous crime. A 9-year-old kid had also boarded the car, however, he deboarded at his house, just kilometres before the victim's residence.

Republic TV has also learned that the Rajasthan Government attempted to prevent the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma from visiting the victim's home. The family has alleged that her body was burned with petrol and a hurried cremation took place to cover up the incident. They further claimed that under immense pressure from the Ashok Gehlot-led administration, they were forced to cremate the victim at 9 PM in the night.

Dausa rape and murder case

In a horrifying incident, a missing woman's body was found in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday morning. The woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, and brutally murdered. As per the initial reports, the woman boarded a bus from Jaipur to Dausa to visit her parents' residence at 10 AM, and she deboarded the vehicle an hour later. While on a 7-km-long journey to her house by foot, the accused approached the victim, offered her a lift, and later gang-raped her along with another person. After the heinous act, the victim was killed and her body was dumped in the well.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body with the help of local people. One of the accused had been arrested and booked for kidnapping, gang rape, and murder.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took suo-motu cognizance of the Dausa rape case. Directing the Director-General of Police, Rajasthan to immediately file an FIR, the body has sought the arrest of all accused at the earliest. A copy of NCW's letter has been sent to Superintendent of Police, Dausa and the commission has sought a report on the action taken in the matter within three days.