In the wake of the horrifying gangrape and murder of a woman in Rajasthan's Dausa village, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma visited the region and met the victim's family. This development comes a day after the NCW took suo-motu cognisance of the incident, directing Rajasthan DGP to immediately file an FIR and arrest all the accused persons at the earliest. In her first response to the Dausa rape case, Rekha Sharma slammed the administration for covering the loopholes and for not allowing her to visit the village using various excuses.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Rekha Sharma said, "Yes, they (the administration) got me 2 kms before this place and they told me that the family is not there and they don't want to meet me. They were insisting that there is some kind of problem going on in the locality and I should not visit for security purposes. But I met a lady who said that the (victim's) mother will be there and I insisted that I will have to go and meet the mother. And see, the whole family is here."

"This is a very very unfortunate incident. During daylight at 11 in the morning, the girl was picked up by a car. The road, where she was raped and murdered, is full of traffic. That means the people don't have any fear of the police or the administration. They know that they will get away with this thing. They don't take administration seriously and that's how two young men aged above 18 and 23 committed the crime. There is something that is not being seen. We have to investigate deeply in the matter," Sharma added.

Further speaking about the pressure from the administration to cremate the body in the middle of the night, the NCW chief said, "Yes, the father and other family members told me that hurriedly they cremated. The father of the girl requested with folded hands. It's very unfortunate how they cremated the body in hurry. If the bus would have been available, this incident would not have happened. She would have been sitting on the bus and reaching here."

"75 years since we got the independence, but still we have these villages which are untouched by the local transport. It's very sad, people are talking about the development of the state and so much, but these people are still suffering. The administration is trying to cover the loopholes, the lack of transportation. There is no fear of the police. This is not the only incident that has happened. Every month, you will see two to three such incidents happening in Rajasthan., not only with the women but also with minor girls. It's a very sad situation."

The NCW head also informed us that they will be writing to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the DGP, and the Home Ministry in order to fast-track the case. She said, "We have been writing to the DGP, half the time they say that women are lying. 'Ma'am, 80% of the cases are false'. But now that the girl is no more, they cannot say that it's a false case. I am going to write to the CM, DGP, and Home Ministry."

Dausa rape case

In a horrific incident, a missing woman was gangraped and her body was found in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday morning. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and brutally murdered. As per the initial reports, the woman boarded the bus from Jaipur to Dausa as she was visiting her parents' house. The accused offered the victim lift and later gangraped her, along with another person. The accused killed the victim and dumped her body in the well. After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body with the help of local people. In the case of the disappearance of a woman, a case was registered in Ramgarh's Pachwara police station of Dausa on April 24.

