Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Riyaz Bhati Arrested In Mumbai; To Be Produced In Court

Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Riyaz Bhati in connection with an extortion case. The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch held the accused from Andheri west. He will be produced before a court on Tuesday in a case of extortion and threat to murder.

Bhati has been wanted in the extortion case registered against him at Mumbai’s Versova Police Station. Officials said that Bhati, along with Mohammad Salim Iqbal Qureshi (alias Salim Fruit) - a close relative of Chhota Shakeel - had threatened to kill a businessman from Versova. They also extorted a car valued at Rs 30 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh cash from the victim, they said.

Chhota Shakeel, who is a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, and his relative Salim Fruit have also been named in the FIR. Salim Fruit was earlier arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case against the D Company syndicate. He is currently in judicial custody.

Upon receiving a significant lead on Riyaz Bhati, the AEC team laid a trap and held the accused from Andheri on Monday. After interrogation at the AEC office, Bhati was placed under arrest. The police will present him in court today and will demand his custody.

In the past, Bhati had been arrested in multiple cases, including extortion, land grabbing, and firing. He had also tried to flee the country by using fake passports in 2015 and 2020. In 2021, a case of extortion was registered against him at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai. He was named an accused along with former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh in the extortion case.

After the registration of the case, Bhati approached the court, but his anticipatory bail petition was rejected. The Mumbai Sessions Court observed that Bhati’s custodial interrogation is necessary in the case, considering his criminal antecedents.

(With inputs from agency)