Dawood Ibrahim's Associates Raided: FIR Exposes D-Company's Plan To Attack Eminent Persons

As NIA's raids on Dawood Ibrahim's associates are underway in over 12 locations in Mumbai, Republic TV accessed details of the FIR against the terrorist. The searches which are going on at numerous locations including Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar are being carried out in pursuance of the FIR registered by the NIA on February 3. As per the FIR, Ibrahim has been accused of running an international terrorist network- D-Company that is involved in a number of criminal activities.

This includes arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, the underworld crime syndicate, money laundering, circulation of FICN, and unauthorized possession of assets for raising terror funds. Moreover, the NIA highlighted that D-Company is working in active collaboration with terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al-Qaeda. It mentioned that Ibrahim controlled his criminal activities in India through his close associates like Haji Anees, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel, Tiger Memon, Haseena Parkar and Iqbal Mirchi.

Most importantly, the FIR alleged that the D-Company has created a special unit for striking terror in the people of India by attacking eminent personalities of India including political leaders, businessmen and others by using lethal weapons. The central agency also revealed that Ibrahim and his associates are planning to instigate and trigger incidents that may lead to the onset of violence in various parts of India such as Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities. Haji Anees, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel and Tiger Menon have also been named as the accused in this FIR apart from Ibrahim.

Here are key excerpts from the FIR:

Raids at several locations in Mumbai linked to Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim's associates and a few hawala operators are underway by National Investigation Agency (NIA).



Visuals from Grant Road pic.twitter.com/sCkNJVhGyV — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

Dawood Ibrahim's involvement in anti-India activities

Considered a key figure in the Hawala network that operates in the Indian subcontinent, Dawood Ibrahim is also infamous for his alleged involvement in smuggling and gang wars. However, he gained notoriety when multiple blasts rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400. Along with his close aides, he allegedly escaped to Pakistan around the same time. The prosecution accused him of being the mastermind of the blasts. Despite the Indian government’s persistent efforts, Pakistan has stonewalled any chance of trying to reach Ibrahim.

In the meanwhile, he has been consistently linked to multiple terror organizations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out several terror attacks in India over the years. One such prominent attack where Ibrahim has been accused of providing logistics is the 26/11 terror attack. However, the accusations against him go beyond terrorism and extend to his involvement in the international betting and match-fixing syndicate. This includes the 2000 match-fixing controversy and the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal.