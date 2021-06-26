Dawood Ibrahim's Brother Iqbal Kaskar Sent Back To Judicial Custody Post NCB Interrogation

Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been sent back to judicial custody of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court following his detention by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs racket on Saturday. As per officials, Iqbal Kaskar will remain in custody of the Thane MCOCA Court, and in the meantime, the Narcotics Control Bureau will mull over whether they want to arrest him and seek his custody.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mutha Ashok Jain, DDG (South West region), NCB said, "Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar is being sent back to judicial custody of MCOCA court, Thane after interrogation. We had some inputs and wanted to question him. We asked the court for his 2-day remand. We have not arrested him. Probe on."

NCB interrogates Dawood Ibrahim's brother

On June 23, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained Iqbal Kaskar after the agency found links of the underworld during their investigation into a case of charas being smuggled from Jammu and Kashmir to Mumbai. Sources informed that NCB recently seized two consignments of charas (about 25 kg) following which it picked up Iqbal Kaskar after a deeper probe into the case revealed connections of the underworld in the smuggling racket. Following this, Dawood Ibrahim's brother was taken to NCB's premises where he was interrogated. The NCB is now looking into the alleged terror funding angle in the larger drugs smuggling case.

Iqbal Kaskar was last arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane Police in September 2017 on the charges of extortion and was charged under the stringent MCOCA. The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint filed by a builder, who alleged that the fugitive don's brother had been extorting money from him since 2013.

