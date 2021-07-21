Dawood Ibrahim's Former Aide Yusuf Bachkana Sent To Police Custody Till July 27

A former aide of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Yusuf Bachkana who was arrested on Tuesday has now been sent to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch, where he will stay till July 27. He was arrested by the Mumbai Anti-Extortion Cell on Tuesday regarding a case of demanding ransom money.

The arrest of Yusuf Bachkana

The arrest was made after Yusuf on May 19, 2021, demanded a ransom amount of Rs 50 lakhs from a well-known builder in Maharashtra and threatened to take away his two flats in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, if he did not pay the amount. The call was made from the jail where he has been serving a life sentence since 2004 after he was convicted for the murder of a builder.

Yusuf introduced himself as gangsters Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan, and Chhota Shakeel's right-hand and also sent a violent video to the builder for intimidating him.

According to ANI, he threatened the builder by saying, "A few men will barge into your house and burst firecrackers, will you feel good?"

The builder after receiving the call immediately filed a case with the Crime Branch and a case was registered under sections 387 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation was initiated after which the Crime Branch traced the number and found that the number belonged to Yusuf Bachkana.

After the completion of the investigation, the Mumbai Anti-Extortion cell arrested him on Tuesday, and later in the day he was produced in court. The court sent him to the custody of the Crime Branch till July 27.

Who is Yusuf Bachkana?

Known for working closely with gangsters Dawood Ibrahim, Ravi Pujari, Chhota Rajan, and Chhota Shakeel, Yusuf Bachkana has many cases against him including murder, half murder, extortion, intimidation, and many more. He has been serving a life sentence at the Hindalga Central Jail in Karnataka since 2004 after being convicted in the murder of a Karnataka-based builder Subba Rao on the behest of Ravi Pujari. It was said that he was operating from the jail and was also in contact with the underworld.

(Source: ANI)