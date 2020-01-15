CONFIRMED | Dawood In Karachi, Pakistan's ISI Harbouring Chota Shakeel: Arrested Lakdawala

Revealing sensational information on Wednesday, underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala has said that Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan. Underworld Don Ejaz Lakdawala was arrested from Bihar's Patna after inputs from his daughter, Sonia Lakdawala on January 9. The fugitive gangster during the investigation has revealed that Dawood is in Pakistan's Karachi. Moreover, he has stated that Anees, Chota Shakeel and others are under the safe havens of Pakistan's ISI.

Previously a Dawood gang member, Ejaz Lakdawala had aligned with Chhota Rajan after the group split, later went to form his own gang, he said. In 2012, he was also attacked by underworld don Chhota Rajan in Bangkok, however, he survived the attack. Lakdawala who wanted in connection with several cases of extortion, attempt to kill and rioting, was arrested by Mumbai Police. Lakdawala was apprehended by Mumbai Crime Branch's anti-extortion cell team at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. In May 2004, he was arrested by the Canadian Police in Ottawa.

Dawood Ibrahim

Considered as a key figure in the Hawala network that operates in the Indian subcontinent, Dawood Ibrahim has been infamous for his alleged involvement in smuggling and gang wars. However, he gained notoriety when multiple blasts rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400. Along with his close aides, he allegedly escaped to Pakistan around the same time. The prosecution accused him of being the mastermind of the blasts.

Despite the Indian government’s persistent efforts, Pakistan has stonewalled any chance of trying to reach Ibrahim. In the meanwhile, he has been consistently linked to multiple terror organizations like the Lashkar-e-Toiba, which carried out several terror attacks in India over the years. One such prominent attack where Dawood Ibrahim has been accused of providing logistics is the 26/11 terror attack. However, the accusations against him go beyond terrorism and extend to his involvement in the international betting and match-fixing syndicate. This includes the 2000 match-fixing controversy and the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal.

