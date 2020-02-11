Extortion Case: Dawood's Close Aide Tariq Parveen Sent To Police Custody Till February 13

The Esplanade court in Mumbai on Monday remanded Dawood Ibrahim's aide Tariq Parveen to police custody till February 13 in connection with an extortion case. This comes two days after Tariq was arrested from Mumbai's Dongri area by the Mumbai Crime Branch. Tariq was arrested on the basis of the inputs received by the police from wanted Gangster Ejaz Yusuf Lakdawala who was taken into police custody on January 9.

Read: Underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala sent to judicial custody till January 27 in extortion case

Tariq's lawyer while speaking to ANI, however, denied any involvement of him in the case. He also accused the police of inaction in the case for the past seven years.

"A complaint was filed against Tariq in 2013 in connection with an extortion case. However, he has nothing to do with it. The police are doing all this just to take him under remand. We do not understand why the police have not taken any action regarding this case in the past six to seven years," Tariq's lawyer Quresh Aftab, said

His lawyer also claimed that the action against Tariq had been taken without any notice or summon. "If Ibrahim is involved in the extortion case then why have the police not taken any action so far? He has not been issued any notice or summon."

Read: Scoop: Mumbai Police and CBI jointly interrogate Dawood-aide Ejaz Lakdawala

Arrest based on Ejaz Lakdawala's statements

S Rastogi, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai also gave his statement on the arrest and said, "Tariq Parveen, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested from Dongri today, in connection with an extortion case." He also said that Ejaz had admitted that Tariq used to help him with extortion.

The arrest was made by the Anti Extortion cell of the Mumbai Police, based on a complaint lodged at the MRA Marg police station. Apart from Tariq, the extortion case involves other high profile names of the underworld including Dawood Ibrahim and his associates Ejaz Lakdawala, Salim Furniturewala.

Read: Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh proud of Mumbai Police over Ejaz Lakdawala's arrest

Read: Once D-Gang member, mobster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested by Mumbai Police in Patna

(With Agency Inputs)