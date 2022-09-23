Day After Raids, 4 PFI Members Arrested In M.P; Protests In Chennai; Detentions In Pune

A Bhopal Court on Friday sent four Popular Front of India (PFI) workers to seven-day police custody. They were arrested on Thursday in a multi-agency operation led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Three of the PFI workers were arrested from Indore's Sadar Bazaar and other areas while one arrest was made from Ujjain.

Terming the matter as "serious", Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the NIA took the help of the state police in arresting the PFI activists. "NIA is leading this nationwide operation. My ministry is totally aware of it, but as the matter is serious, we should maintain its secrecy," Mishra said.

In a mega crackdown, a multi-agency operation led by the NIA on Thursday arrested 106 PFI workers in 11 states for purportedly supporting terror activities.

The maximum arrests were made from Kerala (22) followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Delhi and Puducherry (3 each) and Rajasthan (2).

PFI members detained in Pune; vehicles damaged in Kerala

Amid PFI's call for hartal amid NIA's action, the members of the outfit have resorted to demonstrations and damaging public property in some places. In Kerala's Kozhikode, several vehicles were damaged following the stone pelting.

In Maharashtra's Pune, eight to 10 members of the PFI were detained by the police after they created chaos outside the District Collector's office.

Protests are also going on in Chennai, where PFI activists are demonstrating against the NIA crackdown. They are also raising slogans against the raids.

Explosive NIA remand copy on PFI raids mentions disaffection, hit-lists & worse

The NIA's remand report pertaining to the mega action on PFI stated that the outfit has conspired to indulge in unlawful activities creating religious enmity. It also states that PFI is allegedly causing disaffection against India and propagating an alternative justice delivery system.

The NIA also alleged that the outfit encourages vulnerable youth to join terror outfits including ISIS, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al-Qaeda.

"The seized documents also contain highly incriminating materials related to the targeting of prominent leaders of a particular community. The Hit List seized clearly shows that PFI which is working through its leaders, members and associates have gone far ahead in creating atrocities among the communities," the anti-terror agency said in a remand report submitted in Kerala court.

The NIA opined that more investigation is required in the case "not only to obtain more evidence but also to prevent blood bath in the society."