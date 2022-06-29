Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot held a high-level meeting with the senior officials on Wednesday over the law and order situation in the state post the gruesome murder of a shopkeeper in Udaipur. The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence which was attended by Rajendra Yadav, Minister Of State For Home, CS, PSCM, ACS Home, DGP, DG Intelligence, ADG Crime, ATS and SOG, Law and order.

Earlier in the day, CM Ashok Gehlot affirmed that the government will decipher the conspiracy behind the heinous incident and stated, "It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting and will let you know the outcome," Gehlot told reporters in Jodhpur today.

Meanwhile, CM Gehlot has also appealed to the people to maintain peace and asked them not to circulate the gruesome video. "Both the accused of the murder of a youth in Udaipur have been arrested from Rajsamand. The investigation, in this case, will be done under the Case Officer Scheme, and by ensuring a speedy investigation, the criminals will be punished severely in court. I again appeal to all to maintain peace," he said.

Noting that a high-level review meeting was held today on the Udaipur incident, Police officials said, a preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was prima facie aimed at spreading terror. Additional information about the contacts of both the accused in other countries has also come to the fore, he stated. The case is also likely to be registered under UAPA following which it has been revealed that the Rajasthan ATS will cooperate with the investigation process.

Udaipur beheading case

A tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered by two in Udaipur on June 28 over a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, triggering communal tension in the city. The accused- Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar- have been arrested. Following the incident, protests were also reported in the city.

The men, who allegedly carried out the murder in broad daylight, posted videos on social media admitting to the crime. In a clip, one of the accused admitted to the killing and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even prior to the daylight murder, the accused had issued an open threat to the tailor nearly 12 days ago, complaints about which were allegedly made to the police by the deceased. Yet no action was taken.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder. Following the shocking incident, the Rajasthan government has imposed section 144 of CrPC in all districts for the next month.

It is pertinent to mention that after the gruesome incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation. The MHA stated that the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated. As per sources, a Pakistani link has emerged in connection with the case, the accused were influenced by a Pakistan-based organization-- Dawat-i-Islami.

