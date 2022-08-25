Day Before Retirement, CJI NV Ramana To Hear 4 Crucial Cases Including Pegasus; List Here

Chief Justice NV Ramana is all set to hear some high-profile cases on Thursday-- a day before his scheduled retirement from the post of CJI on August 26. Notably, CJI Ramana will hear at least four crucial cases - Pegasus, remission of Bilkis Bano's convict, review petition against SC's own Judgment on Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and PM Modi's security breach in Punjab.

Remission of Bilkis Bano convicts

CJI NV Ramana in an SC bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath will hear the plea challenging the premature release of 11 persons convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of 7 members of her family during the Gujarat 2002 riots. Notably, the plea was filed by CPI(M) leader Subhasini Ali, independent journalist Revati Laul and former philosophy professor Roop Rekh Varma.

On August 15, all the 11 convicts in the case were released after spending over 15 years in jail and were welcomed with sweets. The Gujarat government took this decision after a committee headed by Panchmahals Collector Sujal Mayatra unanimously advocated remission.

Review petition against PMLA judgment

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed an application by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, seeking an open court hearing of his petition to review its last month’s verdict upholding the powers of the Enforcement Directorate to arrest, investigate, and attach property under the PMLA Act. Accordingly, a bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice CT Ravikumar will hear Chidambaram's plea challenging the apex court's July 27 verdict upholding the validity of the PMLA.

Pegasus Case

Numerous petitions have been filed in the SC seeking an investigation into claims that Pegasus spyware, developed by an Israeli company, was used by the Indian government to snoop on several people, including Indian journalists, activists, lawyers, and officials as well as a former judge of the apex court and other individuals, by infecting their electronic devices like mobile phones. Along with CJI Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will these pleas on Thursday.

It is important to note that the Supreme Court assembled an expert team of three people to look into the incident. Notably, the apex court will review the committee's report today, August 25.

PM Modi's security breach

An SC bench headed by CJI Ramana along with Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will pass an order on a peititioner filed by an organisation-- Lawyers Voice seeking a court-monitored inquiry into the alleged security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5.

It is pertinent to mention that Supreme Court had established a committee on January 12, headed by the retired SC judge Indu Malhotra to look into the case of an alleged security breach during PM Modi's Punjab visit.