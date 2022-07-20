Days After J&K Police Busted 'Drone' Terror Module, NIA Raids 9 Locations In Valley

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out raids at 9 locations in Kashmir valley; 4 locations in Srinagar and 5 locations in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Sources say that raids are in connection with the recovery of 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds & 1 silencer from 4 terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba’s offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) in May this year.

“During the subsequent inquiry, four persons, namely (i) Aamir Mushtaq Ganie S/o Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie (il) Ajlan Altaf Bhat S/o Mohd Altaf Bhat, (lli) Adnan Ehsan Wani S/o Ehsan Ul Haq Wani and (iv) Numair Shabir S/o Shabir Ahmad Shah have been arrested by Police and on their instance, 15 Nos. of Pistols, 30 Nos, of Magazines, 300 rounds and 1 Scorpio vehicle have been recovered,” reads NIA FIR Copy.

These raids have come two days after Jammu Police busted a terror module that was receiving multiple consignments of Arms and Ammunitions dropped via drones controlled through Pakistan. J&K Police arrested three persons identified as Habib, Faisal Muneer and Miayan Sohail. Habib was working as a receiver of multiple consignments of Arms and Ammunition dropped via drones controlled through Pakistan and part of the illegal terror-associates network. Habib was motivated by Faisal Muneer. Drone consignments received by Habib were further carried to Jammu by him and delivered to different persons at different locations in direction of Faisal.

Faisal Munir was in touch with Pakistan-based Handlers for more than two and half years and has received more than 15 drone-dropped consignments dropped at multiple locations at Samba and Kathua.

Sources privy to the development say that J&K Police and National Investigation Agency are working closely together in leads developed by Jammu Police to crack cases linked to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.