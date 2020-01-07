'Shifted Protesters To Azad Maidan After Several Appeals', Says DCP Mumbai

Protests against the JNU violence have been witnessed in Mumbai since Sunday night. The police evicted the protestors and relocated them to Azad Maidan after the agitation elevated on Tuesday. DCP Mumbai, Sangramsinh Nishandar told Republic TV that with minimum restraint the police shifted the protestors from Gateway of India to Azad Maidan in order to maintain law and order in the area and to avoid further traffic on the streets.

DCP Sangramsinh Nishandar said, "For the past two days, the police made several appeals to the protestors. On Monday they marched a protest from Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India, paralysing the traffic of South Mumbai. They chanted slogans and blocked the roads."

The police said that the protests affected tourists at Gateway of India and also caused difficulty to the people residing near the area. The officers drove the protestors in their van and shifted them to Azad Maidan.

"We respect their views and therefore allowed them to protest, but we have to maintain law and order in the city," the DCP said. "As the protests posed difficulty to the tourists and affected the daily routine of residents in the locality, police appealed the protestors to move the rally to Azad Maidan," he added.

"Even after telling them about unlawful assembly, they still persisted. So we parked our vehicles and began to move the protesters from Gateway to Azad Maidan, where they will have water and sanitation facilities. Some did not move and had to be picked up," DCP Mumbai, Sangramsinh said.

Serious cognisance taken of the 'Free Kashmir' poster

DCP Sangramsinh Nishandar also said that serious cognisance has been taken over the controversial poster raised at Monday's protest against JNU violence. He refrained from making any comments on the matter but said that serious note has been taken and action will be taken as per the Home Minister's order.

