DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Sits On Hunger Strike, Demands Death Penalty For Hyderabad Rapists

Demanding justice for 27-year-old Hyderabad Doctor who was raped and murdered, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday visited Rajghat and said that she will sit on a fast until justice is ensured to the victim. Speaking to media, Maliwal said that she has written to the Prime Minister demanding implementation of laws. She also said that fast track courts should be set up. Earlier in the day, she had tweeted saying that she will continue her fast unto death until Centre does not bring in a system that ensures hanging of rapist within 6 months.

DCW chief speaking to media outside Rajghat said: "We have tried our best that laws are implemented properly. But it has not happened till now. Last year I sat on a fast, after that the law was passed that rapists of children will be given the death penalty. But this has also not been implemented. I am sitting on a fast again. I demand that all over the country there should be fast track courts, I want that Police personnel should be increased. There is a lack of 66,000 police personnel. There is a lack of fast track courts. I am upset that the Delhi Police is not allowing us. Secondly, I want to ask the Centre that you take action only when something occurs, then you are not allowing us to fast. This is 'do or die' situation."

Speaking about her letter to PM Modi, she said: "I have written to PM Modi because I think only he can take stringent action, last time he said made the law but it is not implemented. There are so many districts that do not have a fast track court. I will fast unto death until justice is given and laws are implemented."

Hyderabad doctor's Rape and Murder

Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Cyberabad Police provided details of the horrific murder of 27-year old doctor from Hyderabad. Confirming that the doctor was gang-raped, the Cyberabad Police said that it was pre-planned. The Cyberabad Police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice. On charges by NCW and victim's family that the Police did not register a complaint on time and allegedly said that the girl might have eloped, Police said investigation on the same is on.

