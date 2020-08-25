DCW Rescues Woman Shackled In Chain For 6 Months By Her Husband In Delhi's Trilokpuri Area

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday rescued a woman being held captive in Trilokpuri area of the national capital. The 32-year old victim was being tortured by her own husband, who had shackled her with chains from past six months, said the commission in a statement. The DCW team led by its chief Swati Maliwal working on a tip received by a ground volunteer reached the location and rescued the women. Upon arriving at the spot, Maliwal found the woman chained in a dingy room with no fan and proper lighting.

READ: DCW issues notice to Delhi Police after 12-year-old brutally raped in national capital

On inquiry the victim told the Maliwal that her husband used to torture her and because of the behaviour meted out to her the victim’s mental health seemed to be unstable.

“The Commission's Mahila Panchayat team got a tip off from a ground volunteer who informed the Commission that the woman has been chained and was living in a miserable condition in Trilokpuri area. DCW members Firdos Khan and Kiran Negi escalated the matter to the Commission's Chairperson Swati Maliwal, who immediately visited the given location along with members Firdaus Khan and Kiran Negi. The team immediately reached the spot and saw that the woman was lying on the floor with her feet bound down by iron chains. She was in a miserable condition with torn clothes,” read the statement.

“DCW team talked to her and learnt that she had been married for the last 11 years and had 3 children from her marriage. She informed that her husband used to beat her brutally and she had been locked in chains from the last 6 months. The room in which she was kept had no fan. She was tortured and beaten so brutally that her mental health had taken a toll,” the statement added.

READ: DCW, police rescue 2.5 month old baby girl who was sold multiple times

Upon investigation, victim’s children also told the DCW team that their father used to torture her mother and them. The DCW team is providing her medical treatment and working on the details of the FIR. Reacting on the episode Maliwal stated, "We got this complaint from the Commission's ground teams - Mahila Panchayats operating in several parts of the capital. As soon as we received the complaint, I along with members Firdos Khan and Kiran Negi visited the given address. What we saw at the given location was absolutely shocking.

The woman was bound down by iron chains and was living in a miserable condition. The torture inflicted on her have left deep scars on her. She is even suffering from mental health issues now. We have rescued the girl and have started working on her rehabilitation. We will try and provide her with the best possible treatment and at the same time also ensure strongest action against the perpetrators of the crime. Inhuman incidents like these break my heart and must be stopped under all circumstances.

READ: DCW rescues Jharkhand minor forced to work as house help in Delhi’s Model town

READ: Minor raped in Delhi: DCW chief seeks death sentence for accused, issues summon to DCP