DCW Summons Delhi Police Officials Over Alleged Rape & Murder Of 9-year-old

The Delhi Commission for Women issued summons to the city police on Tuesday over the gang rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in southwest Delhi. The minor girl was allegedly raped by a priest in the village and three male employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal, who then cremated her body without her parents’ consent.

In her letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal stated that the Commission had received a call on its 181 Women Helpline on the night of August 1 regarding the death of a nine-year-old girl. The DCW immediately sent a team to the police station and assisted the family in filing an FIR in the matter wherein they alleged that their daughter was brought home dead by a local priest.

Seeking urgent action against those responsible for the child's death and DCW chief summoned the Delhi police along with a complete case file on the matter and a copy of the FIR filed. The Commission also sought details of the accused and the action taken report from the police.

9-year-old raped in Delhi, cremated without parents' consent

The four accused were arrested on Monday after the child's family alleged foul play and staged a protest outside the crematorium along with fellow villagers on Sunday night. The family suspects that the girl may have been sexually assaulted and murdered, given how her body was cremated in a hurry.

According to the police, the suspects allegedly told the girl’s mother that the child was electrocuted to death. They then discouraged the family from informing the police by saying that the police would register a case and send the body for an autopsy, where the child's vital organs will be removed and sold by doctors.

The four men, identified as Radhey Shyam, the 55-year-old priest of the crematorium, and three employees Salim, Laxmi Narayan, and Kuldeep were booked for murder, rape, and criminal intimidation, under IPC sections 302, 376, and 506, in addition to relevant sections of POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act.

Police said the girl, who lived with her parents in a rented house in front of the crematorium, went to fetch water from the cooler installed at the crematorium around Sunday evening. Half an hour later, the priest and the three men called the girl’s mother to the crematorium and showed her the child’s body.

“They told her that the girl was electrocuted to death while having water from the cooler. They showed her the burn marks on her daughter’s wrist and elbow and said her lips had turned blue. They also asked the girl’s mother to not inform the police about the death,” said DCP said deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Ingit Pratap Singh.

Initially, the police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, wrongful confinement, and destruction of evidence related to the offense along with common intention. However, after a day-long protest by the villagers and the circumstantial evidence, the case was converted into one of rape, murder, and criminal intimidation. The crime scene investigation team and forensic experts have collected evidence from the crematorium for further investigation.