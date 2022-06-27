DCW Takes Cognisance Over Video Of Man Threatening Minor Girl; Issues Notice To Police

Taking immediate cognisance of a video circulated on social media of a man abusing a minor girl, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell asking them to take quick action in the matter. The video that has gone viral on the Internet shows a man abusing and threatening a minor girl and further making derogatory comments against the community the girl reportedly belongs to.

Concerning the same, in the notice issued on June 26, Sunday, the DCW while highlighting the circulated viral video called it a "serious matter" and further sought immediate FIRs and arrest of the accused. In addition to that, the DCW had also asked the Delhi Police to remove the said video from circulation in social media and further submit a detailed action report on the matter.

सोशल मीडिया पर एक विडीओ वाइरल हो रही है जिसमें एक शख़्स छोटी सी बच्ची को गंदी गालियाँ दे रहा है, पीटने की धमकी देकर अपने धर्म को गाली देने के लिए धमका रहा है। ये बेहद संगीन मामला है। मैं @DelhiPolice को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। इस शख़्स पर मिसाली कार्यवाही होनी ज़रूरी है। pic.twitter.com/OMzumPFGx2 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 26, 2022

The notice has been shared by DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal on her Twitter handle. "A video is going viral on social media in which a man is abusing a small girl with abusive language, threatening to beat her up for abusing her religion. This is a very serious matter. I am issuing notice to Delhi Police. Action should be taken against this person", she tweeted in Hindi.

Speaking on the same, Maliwal has also expressed concerns over the increasing cases of communal hatred both on online platforms and offline.

"This video is extremely disturbing as little children are being targeted by a man simply because they belong to a particular religion. The video shamelessly depicts the vile, dangerous and hateful mentality of the man, who needs to be urgently arrested and put behind bars, before he hurts and traumatises anyone else," she added.

Man abuses minor girl over her religion

In the shocking video, while the girl continues to refrain from responding to the man as she clearly seemed frightened and shocked over his remarks, the man on the other hand continued hurling abuses at her and intimidating her. Later, he was also seen asking the minor if she belongs to a particular community following which he also threatened to beat her. The man also asked her to abuse her own religion.

In addition to this, the man in the same video later was seen threatening and abusing a minor boy on the same grounds of belonging to a particular religious community.

Image: PTI