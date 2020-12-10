DCW Takes Cognizance Of Attack At Dy CM Sisodia's Home; Demands Report From Delhi Police

Taking cognizance of the alleged attack on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday, noted that Sisodia's wife and children were allegedly in the residence. Instituting a probe into the issue, DCW has asked the Delhi police to furnish details of the incident, details of the officer on duty during the attack, a copy of FIR, and details of the accused, by December 14. AAP has alleged that the goons were set at the 'behest of Home Minister Amit Shah'.

DCW takes cognizance of Sisodia's home attack

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) takes suo-moto cognizance on media reports of alleged mob attack on the family of Delhi Deputy CM inside his official residence on 7th Dec. DCW has issued notice to DCP, New Delhi district, asking him to provide the information related to incident.

Targetting the Centre yet again, AAP has claimed that Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence was allegedly attacked by BJP goons sent by Home Minister Amit Shah, with the 'help' of the Delhi police on Thursday morning. AAP MLA Atishi Marlena took to Twitter to share a CCTV video (dated 7 December), allegedly shows some people forcefully pushing through a gate as the police tries to stop them. Delhi police have stated after AAP's allegations, they have arrested 6 people in connection.

This development comes two days after AAP had claimed that Delhi Police put Kejriwal under house arrest after he met farmers protesting against the Centre's agriculture reform laws at the city's Singhu border. However, CCTV footage and statement by city Police contradict the party's claims. According to AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, the police had barricaded the Delhi CM's house from all sides at the behest of the Union Home Ministry. Alleging that even elected MLAs were not being permitted to meet him, Bharadwaj added that BJP workers were made to sit outside his residence.

Refuting AAP's claims, Delhi Police shared a picture of the entrance of the CM's house to prove that his movements have not been restricted. North Delhi DCP Anto Alphonse stated, “Our forces have been deployed at the CM’s residence to avoid any clashes between AAP and any other parties. He is not under house arrest. CM Kejriwal had left his residence at 8 pm on Monday and returned around 10 pm. There was no problem". AAP and the BJP have often locked horns over the city's municipal bodies, COVID-19 handling and currently the farmers' protest which has blocked roads to the national capital.