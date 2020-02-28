DCW Writes To Delhi Police; Seeks Details Of Atrocities Against Women In Delhi Violence

As the national capital limps back to normalcy days after violent clashes broke out, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal has written to the Delhi Police seeking details of atrocities against women in the Delhi violence. In a letter directed to BK Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police on Friday, the DCW has sort details of all complaints of crime against women, details of victims of sexual assault, details of deaths of women in violence-hit areas, details of FIRs registered and the number of people arrested with regards to the riots.

The letter also states that the DCW has taken suo-moto cognizance of atrocities committed on women and girls during the Delhi violence. This comes after DCW Chief Swati Maliwal visited the violence-affected areas of Delhi on Thursday. During her visit, Maliwal also met with a 9-month pregnant woman who was seriously assaulted and her home was set ablaze.

READ | Delhi Violence: Mayawati Makes A 1984 Riots-comparison; Demands SC Judge Headed Inquiry

'We have received a lot of complaints'

Speaking to media, after her visit to Chand Bagh area of Northeast Delhi, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, "I along with my team will visit all the affected areas and would also interact with the families here who got sustained damages during the riots. We have received a lot of complaints from women and also about children being shot and killed. We had tried to visit the spot yesterday but the Delhi Police didn't grant us permission to do so," she added.

READ | Chandrashekhar Azad Blames BJP Over Delhi Violence; Asks, "Where Is The Home Minister?"

Violence grips North-East Delhi

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 38 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures on Thursday evening. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and soon turned into a communal riot.

READ | 'Strict Action Against Those Responsible', Says DCW Chief While Visiting Affected Areas

Paramilitary was called in and on Wednesday Delhi High Court stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace. However, Home Minister Amit Shah is yet to make an official statement.

READ | Shocking: Crates Of Stones, Petrol Bombs & Chemicals Found At Tahir Hussain's Factory